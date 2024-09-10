"Scory" Cory Anderson Returns to Hat Tricks on PTO

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks signed forward Cory Anderson to a PTO.

Anderson, 30, last played professional hockey with the Hat Tricks in 2021-22, putting up a career-best 32 goals and 47 points. The 6-foot goal-scorer spent two seasons in Danbury compiling 88 points in 85 games, which is tied for fourth all-time in franchise history. His 56 goals are the third most by a Hat Tricks in franchise history and he is likely to surpass former Hat Tricks forward Dmitry Kuznetzov this season for second on the list (58).

"I am beyond thrilled to be back in Danbury!," Anderson said. "I want to thank the Hat Tricks organization for giving me the opportunity to return and play the game I love and have missed playing. I can't wait to get back in front of the Danbury faithful, easily the best fans in the league. I expect big things not only from myself but from this great group we have coming in and we're going to be ready to do whatever it takes to bring a championship back to Danbury."

During his brief retirement from playing, the Bakersfield, CA native was a assistant coach for the Bakersfield Roughnecks of the USPHL.

