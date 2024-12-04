Scoring for KidSport

Every Island child should have the opportunity to play sport.

The KidSport program is there to help families who need financial assistance with sport registration fees and equipment costs. But, they need to raise those funds to help our Island families.

This is where The Charlottetown Islanders can help.

In partnership with the Dairy Farmers of PEI, "Scoring for KidSport" is a fundraising initiative featuring the top hockey teams of PEI raising funds for KidSport with every goal they score this season.

Their sponsor, Dairy Farmer's of PEI, will pledge $10 towards KidSport for every goal scored this season by the Charlottetown Islanders, as well as the UPEI Panthers and Summerside Capitals.

We would expect that together, the Islanders, Panthers and Capitals could combine to score over 500 goals, which will mean KidSport PEI can raise over $5000 this season to go towards funding for several youth athletes across PEI.

