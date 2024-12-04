November Student-Athletes of the Month Announced

Boucherville, QC - Each month, the QMJHL honors its outstanding student-athletes, following a consultation conducted by Scholastic Program Director Valérie Monette with the League's educational advisors.

"These student-athletes caught our attention as much for their brilliance on the ice as at school, says Monette. At the QMJHL, the League, management and players understand the importance of school and do everything in their power to combine studies and hockey as best they can. Yes, we want to form future professional hockey players, but above all good citizens."

These 18 deserving recipients were carefully selected by the league teams' academic advisors, who play a key role in supporting student-athletes on their educational journey. They are first-hand witnesses to the considerable sacrifices made by these players in their quest for academic success.

Congratulations to the 18 student-athletes of the month. Keep up the good work at school and on the ice!

Équipe | Team Joueur | Player Programme | Program Institution | Academic establishment

Drakkar de Baie-Comeau Anthony Lavoie Sciences humaines CÉGEP de Baie-Comeau

Titan Acadie-Bathurst Blake Pilgrim-Edwards Business Acadia University

Armada de Blainville-Boisbriand Olivier Metcalfe Sciences humaines Collège Lionel-Groulx

Eagles du Cap-Breton Aiden McCullough High School Sydney Academy

Islanders de Charlottetown Logan Biser High School Ontario Virtuel School

Saguenéens de Chicoutimi Colby Train Independant UNB - University of New Brunswick

Voltigeurs de Drummondville Vincent Tremblay Sciences de la nature CÉGEP de Drummondville

Olympiques de Gatineau Simon-Xavier Cyr Secondaire 5 Académie Les Estacades

Mooseheads d'Halifax Shawn Carrier Grade 12 Woodlawn High School

Wildcats de Moncton Simon Mullen Golf Management McMaster University

Remparts de Québec Charlie Morrison Grade 12 NPU - Northern Pre-University

Océanic de Rimouski William Lacelle Secondaire 5 Collège Sainte-Anne

Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda Harijs Cjunskis Grade 11 - 12 NPU - Northern Pre-University

Cataractes de Shawinigan Noah McKinnon Secondaire 5 Académie Les Estacades

Phoenix de Sherbrooke Thomas Rousseau Secondaire 5 Académie Les Estacades

Sea Dogs de Saint John Nate Tivey Independant UNB - University of New Brunswick

Foreurs de Val-d'Or Benjamin Olivier Secondaire 5 Académie Les Estacades

Tigres de Victoriaville Justin Gendron Indépendant UNB - University of New Brunswick

