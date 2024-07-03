Schreck Late Game Long Ball Not Enough

July 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC: A solo home run by RJ Schreck in the top of the ninth inning was not enough as the AquaSox fell to the Canadians 4-3 Tuesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The Frogs jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second inning. Jared Sundstrom led off by hitting his second triple, and Caleb Cali brought him home on a sacrifice fly hit to left field to take a 1-0 advantage. Their lead would not last long, though, as Vancouver knotted the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning on a home run hit by Robert Brooks.

The fourth and fifth innings served as a pitcher's duel as the AquaSox and Candians combined to knock one hit in that span. Everett broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning courtesy of Michael Arroyo and Schreck. With two outs, Arroyo singled and stole second base, and Schreck hit an RBI single to set the Frogs ahead 2-1.

Vancouver responded with a surge of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. They consecutively tripled, doubled, and homered to take a 4-2 lead, and that would be all they would need to hold on to win. Right-hander Ty Cummings' day concluded after throwing five innings of four-run baseball, striking out six Canadians while walking only one.

Combining to throw three scoreless innings was the trio of Chris Jefferson, Anthony Tomczak, and Blake Townsend. Jefferson threw two scoreless innings, and Tomczak struck out a pair of batters.

Still trailing 4-2 entering the top of the ninth inning, Schreck smacked a solo home run to right field to cut Everett's deficit to one run. His home run was his 11th, which leads all of the Northwest League. One run was all the AquaSox could scratch across in the top of the ninth, ending their hopes of a late game comeback Tuesday night.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox conclude their short road trip against the Vancouver Canadians tomorrow at 7:05! After the conclusion of the mini-series, the Frogs return home for three games against Vancouver beginning on the 4th of July! To celebrate, we will be hosting a pregame BBQ for only $30.00 and ending the night with the Everett AquaSox 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of Judd & Black! Additionally, we will be wearing special, limited-edition Independence Day hats that will be auctioned off only in the ballpark! Come celebrate the 4th with baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and fireworks!

