Tenacious C's Beat Frogs 4-3

July 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians twice rallied from a one-run deficit to beat the Everett AquaSox [SEA] 4-3 Tuesday night at The Nat, their 12th win in the last 14 games to improve to a league-best 10-1 in the second half of Northwest League play.

Everett started the scoring in the second with a lead-off triple and a sacrifice fly, but the C's punched back in the bottom of the third. Catcher Robert Brooks walloped his first home run since joining the Blue Jays organization at the beginning of June, a lead-off solo shot that left the bat at 105 miles per hour and traveled 403 feet.

The AquaSox retook the lead in the sixth after a two-out single, a steal and an RBI knock from RJ Schreck, but Canadians right-hander Pat Gallagher (W, 3-4) earned every bit of his second consecutive quality start of the year. At one point the right-hander retired 14 consecutive batters and scattered three hits and five strikeouts with no walks over six complete.

Vancouver didn't trail for long. Estiven Machado tripled to begin the bottom of the sixth, Marcos De La Rosa doubled him home two pitches later and Dasan Brown hammered a go-ahead two-run shot on the very next offering to put the C's in front 4-2.

Chay Yeager (H, 5) put up zeroes in the seventh and eighth to match his longest outing of the year to keep the Canadians in front. Everett didn't go quietly; a lead-off solo homer in the ninth cut the lead to one then an infield single in the next at-bat had the tying run on base, but Grayson Thurman (S, 4) retired the next three bats to close out a 4-3 win.

The C's can win their mini-series with the Frogs tomorrow night. Mississauga, ON native Connor O'Halloran goes for Vancouver opposite Everett's Ryan Haws. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball across the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Live.

