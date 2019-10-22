Schiekofer Earns Rawlings 'Big Stick' Award

October 22, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Each season Rawlings, in partnership with the Northwoods League, gives players with the highest batting average in their respective positions as the "Big Stick" Award. This year Rafters outfielder Richie Schiekofer received the award with a .325 batting average.

Schiekofer came to Wisconsin Rapids from Rutgers. In 68 games, he had 76 hits and knocked in 24 runs. In addition, he was walked 39 times and only struck out 36 times, which is an average of .52 per game. This is the second award that Schiekofer won for the 2019 season, with the first being the Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Award due to his flawless defensive performance.

Rawlings has been giving out the "Big Stick" Award in the Northwoods League since 2007. Players need to have at least 2.7 plate appearances per team game in order to qualify. Schiekofer will receive a special Rawlings engraved bat. The 2019 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award recipients are below.

Position Player NWL Team College Batting Average

C Logan Michaels Madison Virginia .354

1B J.T. Schwartz La Crosse UCLA .378

2B Matt Bottcher Eau Claire Illinois-Chicago .367

3B Adam Frank Wisconsin Fairleigh Dickinson .348

SS Evan Berkey Rochester Cal State Bakersfield .358

INF Justice Bigbie Madison Western Carolina .346

OF Richie Schiekofer Wisconsin Rapids Rutgers .325

OF Brandon Seltzer Wisconsin Palm Beach Atlantic .325

OF T.J. Reeves Wisconsin Alabama .324

DH Jake Thompson Lakeshore Kentucky .355

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.