Two Mallards Awarded 2019 Rawlings 'Big Stick' Honors

October 22, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, WI - Two Mallards rock stars were named as 2019 Rawlings 'Big Stick' Winners in the Northwoods League today. Logan Michaels and Justice Bigbie topped the list of big hitters for the 2019 season in their respective positions.

Logan Michaels, who also dominated behind the plate, had a stellar season for the Mallards. He was named to the 2019 All-Star roster in July and earned a spot in the Major League Dreams Showcase later in the season. Michaels suited up for 48 games in 2019 and held an impressive .354 AVG (second highest on the team) and 27 RBIs.

Justice Bigbie consistently showed up at the plate this past season and was known for his defensive talent and his multiple walk-off wins. Bigbie was honored in post-season awards as the Northwoods League MVP and was named MVP of the 2019 All-Star Game in Waterloo, IA as well. Bigbie was also named to the Major League Dreams Showcase in August. Bigbie played 68 games with the 2019 team and ended his season with a .346 AVG, a team-high 12 home runs, and a league-high 70 RBI.

According to the Northwoods League, this award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2019 regular season.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. The complete list of 2019 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team College Batting Average

C Logan Michaels Madison Virginia .354

1B J.T. Schwartz La Crosse UCLA .378

2B Matt Bottcher Eau Claire Illinois-Chicago .367

3B Adam Frank Wisconsin Fairleigh Dickinson .348

SS Evan Berkey Rochester Cal State Bakersfield .358

INF Justice Bigbie Madison Western Carolina .346

OF Richie Schiekofer Wisconsin Rapids Rutgers .325

OF Brandon Seltzer Wisconsin Palm Beach Atlantic .325

OF T.J. Reeves Wisconsin Alabama .324

DH Jake Thompson Lakeshore Kentucky .355

To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title. A player must have a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per team game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.