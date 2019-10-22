Evan Berkey Announced as 2019 Rawlings "Big Stick" Recipient

October 22, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release





ROCHESTER, MN. - The Northwoods League announced their "Big Stick" recipients today, awarding players with the highest batting average at their position. Among the winners was The Rochester Honkers Shortstop Evan Berkey, finishing off the 2019 season with a .358 batting average. Landing him the 3rd best batting average in the Northwoods League, and 1st overall for batting average at Shortstop.Â

Berkey racked up 82 hits while scoring 39 runs and stealing 13 bases at the top of the lineup for the Rochester Honkers during the 2019 season.Â

Berkey, of Cal State Bakersfield, who was also invited to the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game in Waterloo, Iowa along with four other Honker All-Stars (Ryan Middendorf, Tristan Peterson, Ryan Wrobleski, Keon Taylor), enters his third year at Cal State Bakersfield.Â

"We are very proud of Evan Berkey for receiving this award" explained General Manager Jay Fanta. "Evan Berkey was a key piece to the success that the Honkers saw this past season, and we are glad to see the Northwoods League has recognized him as one of the best in the league for 2019".Â

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.