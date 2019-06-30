Schaumburg Sweep Pushes Freedom Streak to Four

SCHAUMBURG, Ill-- Breaking out the brooms in the series finale, the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, took a, 6-3, victory over the Schaumburg Boomers on Sunday night at Boomers Stadium, improving to 6-0 against the top team in the East Division in 2019.

Plating two out of the gates, the Freedom (31-13) scored first in all three games with the Boomers (22-23) over the weekend, enjoying a, 2-0, lead as the bottom of the first began. Isaac Benard was terrific at the plate in game three, staring the game with a two-bagger off Payton Lobdell (0-4) before taking third when Tyler Reichenborn reached on a Matt Rose error at third base. Caleb Lopes counted the first Freedom run, bouncing a fielder's choice to third that featured a second consecutive error from Rose, this time on the throw home as the score moved to, 1-0. Not done there, Florence saw Ricky Ramirez Jr. make it a two-run game driving a sacrifice-fly to center that plated Lopes and pushed the Freedom in front, 2-0.

After Daniel Williams (3-0) faced the minimum in the bottom of the frame, the visitors extended their lead to, 3-0, in the top of the second, courtesy a sacrifice-fly from Connor Crane, who now leads Florence with 29 RBI on the season. Jackson Pritchard scored the run, doubling to lead-off the frame before advancing to third on a Brandon Pugh sacrifice-bunt.

Schaumburg would get on the board twice in the third, Chase Dawson plating a run on a ground-out to second following a triple from Connor Oliver to begin the inning. Matt Rose then pulled the Boomers within one at, 3-2, driving his sixth homer of the year to the opposite field in right-center.

Florence would jump back ahead by three in the fifth, thanks to the fourth homer of the season from Benard, who drove in a Crane following a walk with a missile over the wall in the right-center power alley, helping the Freedom take a, 5-2, advantage. Lobdell would finish his night after five innings of work, surrendering 5 runs, four earned, on five hits with one walk and a pair of whiffs on the way to his fourth loss of the year.

Williams got the first two outs in the bottom of the sixth for the Freedom, but would get pulled in favor of Brian McKenna with one out to find and Dylan Jones at second after a double. McKenna struck out the first batter he faced, preserving the Williams line at 5.2 innings, eight scattered hits leading to two earned runs with two walks and one strikeout. The right-hander would earn the win, and was one out short of his third quality start in four outings.

The Boomers rallied to score a run off McKenna in the home side of the seventh, getting a Dawson single ahead of a Rose RBI-double that brought Schaumburg within two at, 5-3. McKenna would finish strong, fanning two more batters to bring his bullpen-leading total to 29. Southpaw, Karl Craigie would toss the eighth, whiffing two while facing one over the minimum as Florence came back to the plate in the ninth still leading by a pair.

Pugh helped the Freedom add a run of insurance in the frame, singling off Schaumburg closer, Connor Eller before stealing second and third. Benard drove him in, lifting a sacrifice-fly to center as the visitiors took the, 6-3, edge. Benard went 3-4 at the plate in the finale with 3 RBI, finishing the game a triple shy of the cycle.

Johnathon Tripp would take the ball in the bottom of the ninth, in search of his Frontier Leading tenth save of the campaign. The righty delivered, facing the minimum and striking out one as the Freedom prevailed, 6-3 for their fourth straight win. Tripp still has not allowed an earned run in 2019, and is 9-9 in converting save opportunities since the first series of the season.

Both teams will enjoy a Monday off-day before getting back to the grind on Tuesday. Florence will play host to the Southern Illinois Miners in a double-header at UC Health Stadium next, while Schaumburg continues a six-game home-stand, welcoming the Windy City Thunderbolts to Boomers Stadium.

