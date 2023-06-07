Schaeffer Shines for Sox in Debut, Everett Wins 2-0

Everett, WA: Brandon Schaeffer was the story at Funko Field on Tuesday night. The Mariners' 18th-round pick out of North Carolina threw 6.1 shutout innings, only allowing four hits and striking out 10 in his High-A debut. After he left the game, the Everett bullpen followed his lead with Jarod Bayless, Kyle Hill, and Logan Rinehart shutting the door on the 2-0 victory. Harry Ford was the offensive star for the Frogs. Ford went 4-5 and had an RBI single.

The Canadians were back in town for the second and final time of the season. They came in leading the Northwest League standings with a 27-23 record. Despite being in fifth place, the Frogs were only 2.5 games behind Vancouver, making this series an important one in the standings.

Everett starting pitcher Schaeffer, who was called up on Monday, began the 2023 season in Modesto. In 11 starts and 49.2 innings with the Nuts, he had a 3.62 ERA with 58 strikeouts. His opponent was Michael Dominguez, who had already faced Everett twice this season, and had not fared well, having given up eight earned runs in seven innings.

Schaeffer started his Frogs career about as well as he could, striking out the side in his first inning of work. Dominguez was not outdone, as he also struck out the side in his first inning.

In fact, both starters were stellar to start the game. Through four innings Schaeffer only gave up three hits and struck out six. Dominguez only gave up two hits of his own and struck out four. Both teams were scoreless through four.

Dominguez's night ended after 4.1 innings. He left runners at first and second with one out as Vancouver then turned to Abdiel Mendoza out of the bullpen. Mendoza survived the jam and kept the game scoreless.

If it works it works. A balk drives in the first run of the game in the sixth and gives us the lead!

The game's first run was scored on a balk by Mendoza in the sixth. There were runners at second and third with two outs, and Mendoza flinched before he stepped off the mound, allowing Axel Sanchez to cross home and give the Frogs a 1-0 lead.

Bayless came into the game in the sixth inning and quickly retired the last two outs of the inning to maintain the 1-0 Everett lead. After that the AquaSox bullpen turned to Hill with one out in the eighth, and he continued the Everett bullpen dominance without allowing a hit.

Ford knocked in a big insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, and Rinehart closed things to earn his second save of the year.

Everett is now 26-26 and only 1.5 games out of the Northwest League lead.

