Savva Smirnov Returns to Roanoke

October 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Savva Smirnov has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Smirnov joined the Dawgs from the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats back on January 31 of last season. In 13 regular season games for the Dawgs, the six-foot-one rookie had three goals, three assists, six penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating. Smirnov missed the last nine regular season games, but came back in the postseason and appeared in all six of Roanoke's games during the President's Cup Playoffs. Before arriving to the Star City, Smirnov recorded five goals, nine assists, and 24 penalty minutes in 27 games last season for Blue Ridge. Prior to his pro career, the 22-year-old forward played four years of junior hockey - three in the EHL with the Philadelphia Revolution and Philadelphia Little Flyers and one in the top Russian junior league, the MHL, with Kapitan Stupino. In his EHL playing days, Smirnov had 28 goals and 69 assists in 89 games, while registering eight goals and 15 assists during 54 games in the MHL.

"Savva showed a ton of potential and grew a lot as a player during his time with us last year," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Smirnov. "With some pro experience under his belt now, including some crucial playoff games, we're excited to see Savva take his game up a notch this season."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

