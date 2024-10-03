Ice Flyers and PenAir Credit Union Team up for Breast Cancer Awareness

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are proud to announce the return of a heartwarming partnership with PenAir Credit Union in support of breast cancer awareness. This collaboration goes beyond the ice, aiming to make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.

At the center of this partnership are the specially designed pink breast cancer awareness jerseys. These jerseys, proudly featuring the pink ribbon, symbolize the united front against breast cancer between two community-driven organizations. Fans can purchase these unique jerseys throughout October with a portion of each sale donated to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Of Pensacola.

"This collaboration profoundly impacts our local community," said Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris. "Breast cancer touches so many lives, making it difficult to find anyone who hasn't been affected in some way- be it through a family member, friend, colleague, or even the individual fighting the battle. We want our fans to know that the Ice Flyers organization, along with the strength of Ice Flyer Nation, stands with them every step of the way. And I'm truly grateful for our partnership with PenAir as we work together to find a cure.'"

Join the Ice Flyers and PenAir Credit Union in supporting breast cancer awareness by purchasing your very own breast cancer awareness jersey online at shop.iceflyers.com.

