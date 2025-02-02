Savoie Claims AHL All-Star Fastest Skater
February 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Matthew Savoie claimed the CCM Fastest Skater title with a time of 13.654 seconds at the AHL All-Star Challenge held in Palm Desert, California.
Savoie, 21, is currently third in the AHL rookie scoring race with 31 points (12g-19a) in 40 games this season.
The St. Albert, Alberta native also participated in the Silvercrest Accuracy Shooting where he nailed three of four targets and the breakaway relay.
Catch the AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino tomorrow at 6 p.m. PT on NHL Network and AHLTV on FloHockey.
