Carson Bantle Reassigned to Toledo

February 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Carson Bantle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins reassigned left wing Carson Bantle to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Bantle secured his first AHL goal this past Wednesday against the Rockford IceHogs during the Griffins' 4-1 victory. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 26 at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and has logged eight games with one goal and 10 penalty minutes with the Griffins. Throughout 26 outings with the Walleye this season, Bantle has 15 points (14-1-15), 17 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. The rookie is tied for third on Toledo's roster in goals and fourth in power-play tallies (5). The 23-year-old spent four seasons in the NCAA with Michigan Tech University (2020-21) and the University of Wisconsin (2021-24). In the college ranks, Bantle showed 52 points (33-19-52) and 109 penalty minutes in 120 appearances. The Onalaska, Wis., native also participated in two seasons in the USHL with the Madison Capitals from 2018-20 and totaled 69 points (30-39-69) in 111 contests. Bantle was selected with the 142nd overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

