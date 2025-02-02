Wranglers Fall to Canucks in Abbotsford

February 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Calgary Wranglers were unable to rally against the Canucks on the road, falling 5-1 in their last outing on the road before the All-Star break.

Martin Frk scored the lone goal for the Wranglers.

The game got off to a promising start for Calgary, with Frk giving the Wranglers the early lead.

Frk capitalized on a pass from Sam Morton, and was able to send it past Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo.

The Wranglers were in control early, but Abbotsford responded late in the period with Aatu Raty netting the equalizer heading into the intermission.

The Canucks took charge in the middle frame.

Arshdeep Bains, Carsen Twarynski, and Max Sasson all found the back of the net, giving Abbotsford a commanding 4-1 lead by the end of the second period.

Despite some solid chances, the Wranglers couldn't break through.

With the game winding down, Kirill Kudryavtsev sealed the victory for the Canucks, scoring an empty net.

