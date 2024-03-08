Saturday's Pick-Your-Seats Day and Member BP Moved to Tuesday, March 12 Due to Rain

This Saturday's scheduled Pick-Your-Seats Day and RED Access Member Batting Practice has been moved to Tuesday, March 12 from 4-6pm due to all the rain in the forecast the next couple days.

Here' s a look at two upcoming opportunities to learn how RED Access Memberships are the BEST way for you, your family or your business/clients to experience Springfield Cardinals Baseball:

-Pick Your Seats/Member Batting Practice Day on Tuesday, March 12

-RED Access Info Day with FREE Tickets on Wednesday, March 13

Pick-Your-Seats Day and RED Access Member Batting Practice on Tuesday, March 12:

Join us on Tuesday, March 12 from 4-6pm to discover all the exclusive flexibility, benefits and savings of a RED Access Membership and to pick out your seats for the 2024 season.

To add even more fun, all current 2024 RED Access Members and anyone signing up for a Membership during the event are welcome to take batting practice on our award-winning field. All fans can enjoy free popcorn during the event!

RED Access Info Day with FREE Tickets on Wednesday, March 13:

All fans that attend a RED Access Membership presentation in the SpringNet Champions Club on Wednesday, March 13 at 12pm or 4pm will get 2 FREE April tickets!

Springfield Cardinals Vice President / General Manager Dan Reiter will describe all the ways a RED Access Membership is perfect for you, your family and/or your business.

