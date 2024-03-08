2024 Promotional Schedule Revealed

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club announced today the release of the 2024 promotional schedule. The promotional calendar includes 14 giveaways, three theme nights, postgame fireworks, bark in the park, and more.

The Missions will be doing four baseball jersey giveaways throughout the 2024 season courtesy of McCombs Ford West. The first will be a Fiesta Jersey designed to replicate a Guayabera shirt. The first 2,000 fans on Friday, April 26th will receive this jersey. The Nolan Ryan Missions Jersey will be the giveaway on Friday, June 14th for the first 2,000 fans. On Friday, July 12th, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Craig Biggio Missions Jersey. Lastly, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Roger Clemens Missions Jersey on Friday, August 16th.

New to the promotional schedule in 2024 are basketball jerseys presented by Circle K. The Manu Ginobili white Flying Chanclas Basketball Jersey will be given away on Saturday, May 18th to the first 1,500 fans. On Friday, May 31st, the first 1,500 fans will receive a David Robinson white Missions Basketball Jersey courtesy of Circle K. the Manu Ginobili blue Flying Chanclas Basketball Jersey will be given away to the first 1,500 fans on Saturday, June 29th. Lastly, the David Robinson blue Missions Basketball Jersey will be given away on Friday, August 30th. The first 1,500 fans will receive that jersey.

Missions fans can expect the return of Used Car Night and Shirt Off Our Back Night in 2024. Both of those promotions are sponsored by Security Service Federal Credit Union. Used Car Night, which allows fans the opportunity to win a used car during the game, will take place on Friday, June 28th against the Midland RockHounds. Shirt Off Our Back Night, which gives fans the opportunity to win a game-used, autographed Missions jersey, will take place on Friday, September 13th against the Springfield Cardinals

Other Friday night giveaways include Thermal Mugs, ž Flying Chanclas Pullover, Patriotic Trucker Hat, and Hawaiian Shirt. The Thermal Mugs, courtesy of Circle K, will go to the first 1,500 fans on April 12th. The ž Flying Chanclas Pullover, courtesy of Bill Miller BBQ, will go to the first 1,500 fans on May 17th. The first 1,500 fans on July 5th will receive a Patriotic Trucker Hat courtesy of TSAOG. Lastly, the first 1,500 fans on August 2nd will receive a Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of San Antonio Water System.

Following every Saturday game in 2024 will be a terrific fireworks extravaganza. Bud Light will sponsor the first postgame fireworks on Saturday, April 13th. There will be 13 games with postgame fireworks including the H-E-B July 4th Celebration. Other notable Saturday dates include May 18th (presented by Alamo Colleges), June 1st (presented by Alzheimer's Association), June 15th, June 29th (presented by Bud Light) and July 13th (presented by Down Syndrome Association of South Texas).

The Missions will be taking on the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, July 4th. Fans can enjoy the H-E-B July 4th Celebration which includes a postgame concert and fireworks. The first pitch will be at 6:05 p.m. and ticket prices will range from $15.00 - $45.00.

Nelson Wolff Stadium will host two theme nights during the 2024 season: Harry Potter Night and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond. Harry Potter Night will take place on Saturday, July 13th when the Missions take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The club will wear Harry Potter themed jerseys that will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas. Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond will take place on Saturday, June 15th when the Missions take on the Hooks. The Missions will wear Marvel-inspired jerseys which will be auctioned off following the game. Both nights will also include postgame fireworks.

Each Tuesday night during the 2024 season will be an AARP $2 Tuesday. Fans will be able to purchase outfield reserved tickets for only two dollars. Parking will be five dollars. At the game, fans will be able to enjoy domestic draft beers, sausage wraps, Bill Miller sweet tea, and pizza slices from Sofia's for two dollars. There will be 11 AARP $2 Tuesday beginning April 9th against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and concluding September 10th against the Cardinals.

Each Thursday night during the 2024 season will be Taco Bell Value Night. Fans will be able to purchase half-priced tickets for these games. The lone exception being the H-E-B July 4th Celebration. During the game, fans can enjoy two-dollar domestic draft beers, sodas and hot dogs. There will be 11 Taco Bell Value Nights beginning April 11th against the Naturals and concluding September 13th against the Cardinals.

The 2024 promotional calendar will feature Bark in the Park for every Wednesday game. Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to Nelson Wolff Stadium to enjoy some Missions baseball. There will be 11 Bark in the Park games beginning April 10th against the Naturals and concluding September 11th against the Cardinals.

On Wednesday, May 15th, the Missions will be hosting Education Day when they take on the Hooks. The first pitch will be at 11:05 a.m. and there will be discounted tickets for schools. The club is also partnering with various organizations like Guadalupe State Park, SeaWorld, and the Museum of Illusions to provide educational activities during the game.

Throughout the season, Sunday games will feature Military Appreciation and Six Flags Kids Day. For Military Appreciation, all active and retired military members can receive up to four free outfield or bullpen reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the box office. For Six Flags Kids Day, the first 250 kids 48 inches or shorter will receive a free ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas. On June 16th, Wellcare will be the sponsor for the Missions Father's Day Celebration. Before the game, dads and kids will be able to play catch on the field. They will be able to run the bases following the game.

The Texas Lottery will be presenting the Texas Lottery Lucky Row in 2024. For all Saturday games, except for September 14th, one lucky row will win lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery.

The 2024 promotional schedule can be seen below. All dates and giveaway items are subject to change.

Giveaway Schedule

April 12th - Thermal Mugs Presented by Circle K (First 1,500 fans)

April 26th - Fiesta Jersey Presented by McCombs Ford West (First 2,000 fans)

May 17th - ž Flying Chanclas Pullover Presented by Bill Miller BBQ (First 1,500 fans)

May 18th - Manu Ginobili White Flying Chanclas Basketball Jersey Presented by Circle K (First 1,500 fans)

May 31st - David Robinson White Missions Basketball Jersey Presented by Circle K (First 1,500 fans)

June 14th - Nolan Ryan Missions Jersey Presented by McCombs Ford West (First 2,000 fans)

June 28th - Used Car Night Presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union

June 29th - Manu Ginobili Blue Flying Chanclas Basketball Jersey Presented by Circle K (First 1,500 fans)

July 5th - Patriotic Trucker Hat Presented by TSAOG (First 1,500 fans)

July 12th - Craig Biggio Missions Jersey Presented by McCombs Ford West (First 2,000 fans)

August 2nd - Hawaiian Shirt Presented by San Antonio Water System (First 1,500 fans)

August 16th - Roger Clemens Missions Jersey Presented by McCombs Ford West (First 2,000 fans)

August 30th - David Robinson Blue Missions Basketball Jersey Presented by Circle K (First 1,500 fans)

September 13th - Shirt Off Our Back Night Presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union

Postgame Fireworks Schedule

April 13th - Presented by Bud Light

April 27th

May 18th - Presented by Alamo Colleges

June 1st - Presented by Alzheimer's Association

June 15th

June 29th - Presented by Bud Light

July 4th - H-E-B July 4th Celebration Presented by Bud Light

July 6th - Presented by RBFCU

July 13th - Presented by Down Syndrome Association of South Texas

August 3rd - Presented by Chevy

August 17th

August 31st - Presented by Bud Light

September 14th - Presented by Texas Enterprise

AARP $2 Tuesdays

April 9th

April 23rd

May 14th

May 28th

June 11th

June 25th

July 9th

July 30th

August 13th

August 27th

September 10th

Taco Bell Value Nights (Every Thursday except July 4th)

April 11th

April 25th

May 16th

May 30th

June 13th

June 27th

July 11th

August 1st

August 15th

August 29th

September 12th

Bark in the Park (Presented by North Park Subaru)

April 10th

April 24th

May 15th

May 29th

June 12th

June 26th

July 10th

July 31st

August 14th

August 28th

September 10th

Other Theme Days

April 14th - Six Flags Kids Day Presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas

April 28th - Military Appreciation Presented by Coca-Cola

May 15th - Education Day (11:05 a.m. First Pitch)

June 2nd - Military Appreciation Presented by Chevy

June 16th - Father's Day Celebration Presented by Wellcare

June 16th - Six Flags Kids Presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas

June 30th - Military Appreciation

July 14th - Six Flags Kids Day Presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas

July 31st - Educators Appreciation

August 4th - Military Appreciation Presented by Circle K

August 18th - Six Flags Kids Day Presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas

September 1st - Military Appreciation Presented by Coca-Cola and Circle K

September 15th - Six Flags Kids Day Presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Some single-game tickets are currently available to the public. Those tickets can be purchased online at samissions.com or over the phone at 210-675-PARK. All single-game tickets will be available on Monday, March 11th.

The Missions will host two exhibition games on March 29th and 30th against Saltillo of the Mexican League The 2024 regular season gets underway on Friday, April 5th against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

