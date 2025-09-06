Missions Score Touchdown, Take Win on Football Jersey Giveaway Night

Published on September 5, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - As the first 2,000 fans at Wolff Stadium received a Missions football jersey, the San Antonio Missions (23-37, 62-67) reached the end zone in their 7-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks (23-38, 45-84). Victor Lizarraga got the win, four Missions relievers held the Hooks to just one hit, and the offense put double-digit hits up on the board.

Luis Baez drove in the first run of the game with his double off Lizarraga in the second. Oswaldo Linares saw that and matched it with an RBI double in the second himself off Hooks starter Alonzo Tredwell, squaring the game at one after two innings of play.

Anderson Bido replaced Tredwell in the third, and he struggled to field his position. He first mishandled a grounder by Devin Ortiz and then threw it away, allowing Ortiz to advance to second. Francisco Acuña forced Bido right back into action with a bunt, and Bido just ate it up. With the corners covered, Kai Murphy flied it deep enough to left to allow Ortiz to score and give the Missions a 2-1 lead.

Lizarraga held this lead through five solid innings. He sprinkled two hits and three walks across those frames and left in line for the win.

San Antonio's 2-1 lead remained until the seventh, when the Missions added a field goal to their lead. With Wilmy Sanchez on the mound, Romeo Sanabria doubled and Ortiz singled. Ortiz then stole second, so two Missions stood in scoring position. Acuña dribbled a ball to shortstop Tommy Sacco Jr, who threw home, but the ball slipped away from catcher Will Bush, letting both Sanabria and Ortiz cross the plate. Later that same frame, Chris Sargent drew a walk with the bases loaded, making it 5-1 San Antonio.

The Missions added a two-point conversion for good measure in the eighth, but with the effort the bullpen put in, they didn't need the extra points. Jose Geraldo, Cole Paplham, Kevin Kopps and Harry Gustin combined for four scoreless innings with just a single hit allowed. Their support of Lizarraga secured both his and the team's victory.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Righty Miguel Mendez (8-5, 2.84) starts for San Antonio while righty Jackson Nezuh (2-9, 4.82) starts for Corpus Christi. It is Star Wars Night at The Wolff! The Missions will take the field in one-of-a-kind Star Wars themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, and proceeds will go towards the Alzheimer's Association. There is also a postgame drone show presented by the Alzheimer's Association. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.