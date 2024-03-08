First 16 Schools Selected for Fly Together Fund Grants

The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce the first 16 area schools that have been awarded grants through the newly-launched Fly Together Fund to help bring students to an Educational Day Field Trip game this year!

Congratulations to our first-ever Fly Together Fund Grant recipients:

-Dadeville Elementary

-Eldon Middle School

-Eldon Upper Elementary

-Fordland Elementary

-Galena-Abesville Elementary

-Gasconade Schools

-Highlandville Elementary

-Lebanon Middle School

-Lincoln Schools

-Lutie Schools

-Marshfield Jr High School

-Niangua Schools

-Stoutland Schools

-Summersville High School

-Willard Intermediate

-Willard Schools Summer Discovery

Trista King with Gasconade C-4 Schools said:

"Thank you from Gasconade C-4 Schools for this opportunity! We are a rural Pre-K through 8th grade school and don't offer baseball as a school sport. Seeing the Springfield Cardinals play will be a new experience for many of our students and we are excited to share this opportunity with them!"

Andrea Cross with Dadeville Elementary said:

"Dadevillle School is pleased to be the recipient of the Springfield Cardinals Fly Together Grant. This will enable many of our children to experience the fun and excitement of a baseball game that might be impossible for them to experience otherwise. Thank you, Springfield Cardinals!"

About the Cardinals Fly Together Fund:

The Cardinals Fly Together Fund is designed to spearhead the Springfield Cardinals community support initiatives through various programs that will be available to 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, schools, churches and communities throughout southwest Missouri.

The flagship opportunity through the Cardinals Fly Together Fund is designed toprovide matching grants to area schools to give students the opportunity to attend a Springfield Cardinals home game. Educational Day Game Field Trips are an excellent opportunity to incorporate learning through various pre-game educational topics with the experience of attending a live sporting event. Schools can find more details and apply for a matching grant at cfozarks.org/flytogether. The second round of grant applications are due by Wednesday, March 20.

Other initiatives will be announced throughout the year. For anyone or any organizations interested in supporting the Fly Together Fund and help extend additional grant opportunities, secure online donations can be made at cfozarks.org/cardinals.

