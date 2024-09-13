Saturday's Game to be Broadcast in Blackfoot

As part of Indigenous Night celebrations when the Calgary Stampeders play host to the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night at McMahon Stadium, the contest will be broadcast on radio in the Blackfoot language in addition to the customary English broadcast on QR Calgary.

Radio station CJWE (88.1 FM) will carry the Blackfoot broadcast with Butch Wolfleg and Jacob Leblanc calling the action.

Stampeders players will wear orange jerseys during the pre-game warmup and during the game will be displaying a specially designed logo on their helmets.

Designed by Jacob Alexis, Richard Running Rabbit and Siksika Health Services CEO Dr. Tyler White, the basic concept for the special logo to be worn on the Stampeders' helmets emulates the Contemporary Plains Style Traditional Art. The symbols used are paint styles that would be used for horses on special occasions including going into battle: Lightning bolts for speed and agility, stripes for acts of valour, paint around the eye for keen vision, feathers also for valour or to represent coups and the spotted hind quarter representing creation stories and teachings.

The handprint on the chest represents a fierce, fearless horse who would knock down enemies and bring the rider home unharmed.

Fans will have the opportunity to win one of the special-edition orange pre-game jerseys worn by the players prior to Saturday's game by purchasing Stampeders Foundation RE/MAX 50/50 raffle tickets.

