Alouettes Aim to Continue Success on the Road

September 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes (10-2-0) will face the Calgary Stampeders (4-8-0) at McMahon Stadium at 7 PM ET on Saturday, September 14. Jason Maas' squad has won their last eight road games, setting a new team record. The previous record of seven was set in 2002-03.

Last week, the Alouettes lost at home to the BC Lions, 37-23.

Earlier this summer, the Alouettes and the Stampeders clashed in July, with Maas' men winning 30-26 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

As for Dave Dickenson's team, they fell 37-16 to the Edmonton Elks last Saturday.

Notes from the Last Game...

Running back Walter Fletcher rushed for 21 yards and added 72 receiving yards on eight receptions.

Defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund impressed with two sacks, a forced fumble, and six defensive tackles against the Lions.

Linebacker Tyrice Beverette performed well with one sack and seven defensive tackles.

Linebacker Darnell Sankey led the team with a team-high ten defensive tackles.

The Alouettes' defense recorded three interceptions, courtesy of Dionte Ruffin, M.A. Dequoy, and Bryce Cosby.

Against the Stampeders...

Offensively, the Alouettes will gain some firepower with the return of receivers Tyler Snead and Kaion Julien-Grant. Snead was injured in the season opener in Winnipeg after gaining 62 yards on four catches. Julien-Grant, meanwhile, has accumulated 288 yards on 26 catches and one touchdown in six games this season.

Montreal defensive lineman Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, newly acquired by the Alouettes, will play his first game in the CFL. He previously spent time with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Defensive back Nafees Lyon also returns to the lineup, having tallied 25 defensive tackles and one interception in seven games.

CFL stands up for Truth and Reconciliation

The Alouettes will be on the road for two more weeks, playing in Ottawa on September 21 and in Toronto on September 28. During the game against the Argonauts, the team will pay tribute to indigenous communities. The Alouettes will wear a special logo and commemorative orange jerseys during warm-ups.

