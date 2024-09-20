Saskatchewan Signs Zawada to 1-Year Contract

September 20, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed right-handed forward Josh Zawada to a one-year contract.

Zawada, a star at the NCAA D1 level, had 33 goals and 45 assists in 19 games at Duke last season during his grad year. This summer in the Premier Lacrosse League, the 25-year-old from Raleigh, N.C. had six goals and 10 assists with the Denver Outlaws.

"Josh is an accomplished field lacrosse player who had an outstanding college career. We look forward to seeing if his skill set can adapt to the box game," said General Manager Derek Keenan.

During the 2023 NLL Entry Draft, Zawada was selected in the second round at 29th overall out of the University of Michigan.

In juniors, Zawada spent time in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League with the Okotoks Raiders, where he helped the team reach the Minto Cup alongside the likes of Levi Anderson, scoring a goal and six assists in four games at the tournament.

Standing at 6'1 180 lbs, the righty forward will be battling at camp for a roster spot when training camp opens on November 1st.

