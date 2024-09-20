FireWolves Players & Staff Set to Compete at World Box Championships

September 20, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







UTICA, NY - The Albany FireWolves will be well represented in the upcoming World Lacrosse Box Championships (WLBC) being held in Utica, NY today Friday, September 20 and running until Sunday, September 29.

FireWolves fans can catch several of Albany's players and coaches representing their country as well as competing against each other in what will be a week of incredible competition on the world stage.

Canada

Glenn Clark - Head Coach

Nick Chaykowsky

Alex Simmons (Alternate)

Haudenosaunee

Travis Longboat

Doug Jamieson

USA

Joe Nardella

John Wagner

China

Leo Stouros

Jamaica

Darryl Gibson - Head Coach

FireWolves head coach Glenn Clark will serve as Team Canada's Head Coach for the second time after leading them to the 2019 WLBC Championship. His leadership will be crucial for Canada as they seek to capture their sixth WLBC championship.

Also with Canada, FireWolves defenseman Nick Chaykowksy will make his first appearance for his country and be a part of their impressive defensive core. FireWolves forward Alex Simmons will be an alternate for Canada in his first appearance with the team.

For the Haudenosaunee, FireWolves goaltender Doug Jamieson will make his second appearance for the team at the WLBC having played on the team in 2019. Forward Travis Longboat will make his first appearance for the Nationals and provide an offensive spark for this high-powered team.

For Team USA, FireWolves defensemen Joe Nardella and John Wagner will both make their first appearances for the team in the box championships. Nardella and Wagner provide much needed NLL experience for the Americans and will be big contributors for them on defense.

For China, FireWolves defenseman Leo Stouros will be competing for the first time in WLBC and will provide experience and leadership as the team plays for the first time ever at the World Box Championships.

FireWolves assistant coach Darryl Gibson will be serving as the head coach for Team Jamaica. Gibson previously played for Scotland in the WLBC, but will now assist Jamaica in their first appearance at the WLBC. Gibson will use his experience as an NLL player and coach to guide them through the tournament.

USA and the Haudenosaunee will face each other in their first games of the tournament on Friday, September 20 at 8 pm. Canada will face the Haudenosaunee on Sunday, September 22 and then will meet USA on Tuesday, September 24. Jamaica will compete in Pool D against Scotland, Czech Republic, and Chinese Taipei.

Who will become a world champion? Tune in into the World Lacrosse Box Championships or watch in person to cheer on the FireWolves who will be competing to win Gold!

Tickets can be purchased through World Lacrosse here: https://worldlacrosse.sport/events/2024-world-lacrosse-box-championships/tickets/

All games will be available to watch through World Lacrosse TV and several will be streamed on ESPN+. Click here for all ways to watch: https://worldlacrosse.sport/events/2024-world-lacrosse-box-championships/how-to-watch/

Don't miss out on the FireWolves' Home Opener Family Pack of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for only $99! Watch the FireWolves open the season on Saturday, November 30 at MVP Arena with the best deal in town. Purchase the deal here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/AFWFamilyPack

Season tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are available now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-362-4900.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 20, 2024

FireWolves Players & Staff Set to Compete at World Box Championships - Albany FireWolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.