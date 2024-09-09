Saskatchewan Rush Sign NLL Star Austin Shanks

September 9, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Austin Shanks to a two-year deal.

Shanks, one of the most dynamic forwards in the National Lacrosse League is ditching the purple and orange to be reunited with his 2013 Minto Cup winning teammates, Ryan Keenan and Matt Hossack.

"We are really happy to add Austin Shanks to the Rush offence. He's been the model of consistency throughout his years in the NLL and is coming off a career season. He brings a little bit of everything on the O end. He's a very good finisher with excellent mid-range shooting abilities and a skilled playmaker. I don't think a team can ever have too much of that skill set," said General Manager Derek Keenan, who coached Shanks with the Whitby Junior A Warriors.

Over the course of his six seasons in the NLL, he's been to one championship, and accumulated 147 goals and 357 points in 90 combined regular season and playoff games. Last season, Shanks was fifth out of all right-handed forwards with 62 assists.

Shanks' ties to the Whitby connection run deep. During the summer, he was 5th in Major Series Lacrosse scoring with 31 goals in 12 games for Brooklin L.C.

Saskatchewan now has right-handed forwards Robert Church, Austin Shanks, Patrick Dodds, Mike Triolo and Nathaniel Kozevnikov all under contract for the upcoming season, with NCAA star, PLL attackman and last year's 2nd round pick Josh Zawada still unsigned.

