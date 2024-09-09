Black Bears Sign Josh Currier to a One-Year Contract

September 9, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has signed forward Josh Currier to a one-year contract.

The Peterborough, Ont., native comes to Ottawa having played his 2024 season with the Calgary Roughnecks. Last season, in 18 regular season NLL games with the Roughnecks, Currier totaled 35 points coming in the form of 19 goals and 16 assists.

Currier was drafted sixth overall by the Rochester Knighthawks in the first round of the 2016 NLL Entry Draft. In 109 career regular season NLL games, the 5'11", 164 lbs. forward has scored 134 goals and 133 assists to total 267 career points. Currier has played for four teams prior to joining Ottawa: the Knighthawks, the Philadelphia Wings, the Saskatchewan Rush, and the Roughnecks. In 2017, Currier was named to the NLL's All-Rookie Team.

"We are extremely excited to be able to sign Josh," Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk said of the signing. "Josh is a premier righty forward in the NLL and he was a piece to help address our needs. Most importantly, Josh is a character person off the floor and during our conversations he expressed to me his desire to play in Ottawa. This is a perfect match for our organization."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.