Saskatchewan Roughriders Players Take on Canadian Trivia: Quiz Blitz

June 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







AJ Ouellette and Trevor Harris go head-to-head in a Canadian trivia showdown. From pronunciation to pop culture, see which Roughrider knows more about the country they play in. Who takes the crown in this Quiz Blitz challenge?







Canadian Football League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.