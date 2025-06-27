Saskatchewan Roughriders Players Take on Canadian Trivia: Quiz Blitz
June 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
AJ Ouellette and Trevor Harris go head-to-head in a Canadian trivia showdown. From pronunciation to pop culture, see which Roughrider knows more about the country they play in. Who takes the crown in this Quiz Blitz challenge?
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 27, 2025
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
