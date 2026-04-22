Saskatchewan Is Bringing the Physicality into the Playoffs!
Published on April 22, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 22, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories
- Saskatchewan Rush Beat the Toronto Rock, 10-9, in Overtime
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall to the Colorado Mammoth, 13-11, at Home
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall, 7-8, to the Buffalo Bandits
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall Short on the Road in Toronto 13-9
- Saskatchewan Rush Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over the San Diego Seals