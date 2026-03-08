Sarasota Paradise vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights

Published on March 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







Denys Kostyshyn scored the first goal in Athletic Club Boise history as he got on the end of a low cross from Blake Bodily in the 75th minute to earn a 1-0 win over Sarasota Paradise in the League One debut for both expansion sides at the Premier Sports Complex.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.