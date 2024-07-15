Santos Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Mercedes Transferred to Fort Myers from Cedar Rapids; Reed Released

July 15, 2024

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Nolan Santos has been transferred from A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids. As corresponding moves, RHP Juan Mercedes has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to A Fort Myers, and RHP Sheldon Reed has been released. Santos will wear #16. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 26 active players, with seven on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids returns home after the all-star break to host Wisconsin in a three-game series starting Friday at 6:35.

