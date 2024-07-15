MiLB Names Nuts' Buelvas the MWL Player of the Week

July 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Minor League Baseball honored Lansing Lugnuts outfielder Brayan Buelvas as the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of July 8-14, MiLB announced today.

The 22-year-old Buelvas slashed .385/.467/.615 with three doubles, one home run, six RBIs, six runs scored, four walks and five stolen bases as the Lugnuts (10-11, 42-44) won four of six games at the Lake County County Captains.

Buelvas joins promoted outfielder Henry Bolte (May 13-19, May 27-June 2) as Lugnuts to be awarded a weekly league honor this season.

The native of Montería, Colombia, currently is tied for first in the Midwest League in triples (6); third in extra-base hits (33) and doubles (20); tied for fourth in runs scored (54); tied for fifth in base hits (84), total bases (137) and RBIs (51); and eighth in walks (46).

The Nuts are currently off for the Major League Baseball All-Star Break, returning for a three-game homestand from July 19-21 against Great Lakes. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

Midwest League Stories from July 15, 2024

