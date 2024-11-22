Santa Retuns to Ozinga Field Saturday, December 21st for Our Annual Holiday Open House

The Windy City ThunderBolts will host their annual Holiday Open House at Ozinga Field in Crestwood on Saturday, December 21 st from 10 am to 1 pm. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Boomer will be at the ballpark from 11 am to 1 pm (doors open at 10 am). Stop by to see Santa Claus, enjoy Holiday refreshments and browse through an assortment of ThunderBolts' merchandise items! We will again hold our open house inside the ThunderBolts' home clubhouse! See a "behind-the-scenes" part of the ballpark and take a look around at where your Bolts prepare for their games.

The stadium and clubhouse will open at 10 am (one hour before Santa, Mrs. Claus & Boomer arrives). Enter through the clubhouse door on ground level west of the stadium.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and Boomer will be visiting all of their fans in the ThunderBolts clubhouse at Ozinga Field in Crestwood. There is no cost to see Santa and Boomer but BYOC (Bring your own camera)! The Santa portion of this event will be from 11 am - 1 pm.

Holiday treats, refreshments, hot and cold drinks will be complimentary.

Select merchandise items will be available!

The playing field will be open to play catch (baseball, football, frisbee, etc). Christmas tunes will be playing through the sound system as well.

Our special gift Holiday Packs will also be on-sale! Below are this season's packs! CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOUR PACKS ON-LINE!

2025 Season Important Dates

Group Area Reservations Open to the Public - Monday, December 9th

Individual Tickets On-Sale - Friday, April 11th

Opening Night 2025 - Friday, May 9th

