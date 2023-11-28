Sanford Signs Contract Extension for 2024

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the re-signing of Canadian outfielder Jake Sanford for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Sanford, 26, returns to Ottawa for his third season and fifth professional campaign in 2024. The Canadian began the year with the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association following a trade, suiting up for 47 games. With the X's, Sanford hit .213 with a pair of homers and 22 RBI.

In June, Sanford represented Canada at the Pan-Am Games Qualifiers in Argentina. With the national team, he led the squad by going 7-for-14 (.500 AVG) with five runs driven in.

Following his release from Sioux City, Sanford returned to Ottawa to round out the campaign. In 30 contests, he hit .271 with two homers and 18 RBI. Down the stretch, he recorded a seven-game hit streak and produced seven multi-hit performances in his return to the capital.

Hailing from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Sanford was named a Frontier League all-star in 2022 after leading the club in numerous offensive categories. In 91 appearances, Sanford ranked atop the squad in hits (112), home runs (22), RBI (73), batting average (.311), and slugging percentage (.550). Highlighted in the impressive 2022 season was tying the Frontier League single-game RBI record with 10 on June 11th. Come the postseason, Sanford went 3-for-17 (.176) with a home run and an RBI.

Drafted by the New York Yankees in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Western Kentucky University (Bowling Green, Kentucky), Sanford became the highest-drafted player ever from the province of Nova Scotia. In 161 career MiLB games, Sanford hit .267 with 23 homers and 88 RBI with the Yankees organization, reaching Advanced-A.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Chowdahheads. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

