Wild Things Sign OF Caleb McNeely, LHP Kyle White to Extensions

November 28, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have made two more additions to the 2024 roster by signing contract extensions with left-handed pitcher Kyle White and outfielder Caleb McNeely. The moves are presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC.

White made his pro debut, signing late in the 2023 season with the Wild Things. The southpaw was 1-0 in 12 games. Eight of those 12 appearances were scoreless outings for White, who allowed four walks and had seven strikeouts. He made his pro debut July 25, 2023, at home against the New Jersey Jackals, getting Alex Toral, Kevin Rolon and Martin Figueroa in order in the ninth inning.

The lefty played at Minnesota West Community and Technical College in high school, then at the University of Mobile in college. In 2022, he started 12 games for Mobile and logged 42.2 innings. He fanned 42 batters. In 2023 before his journey brought him to Washington, White fanned 34 in 40.2 innings for Mobile.

McNeely came to Washington with a bang. After being signed at the transaction deadline, he debuted August 15 at home against Gateway with a 3-for-4 effort and scored twice in a 9-4 Wild Things win. The next night, he posted an RBI triple before, in 17 games, he posted a .323/.405/.523 slash line with three homers, eight RBI and eight stolen bases.

He came to Washington after a season at West Virginia University. In 2023 for the Mountaineers, he made 57 starts, including 48 in right field. He hit .296 with 13 homers, 14 doubles, three triples, 48 runs scored and 49 RBI while he took 16 of 19 stolen-base attempts. On March 31, 2023, McNeely hit for the cycle against Kansas State and became the first Mountaineer to hit a homer at PNC Park (against Pitt). McNeely started his collegiate career at Walters State Community College, where he was an NJCAA All-American and hit .390 with 25 homers and 78 RBI in 67 games in 2022. He also stole 23 bases that season and was named TCCAA Player of the Year. He totaled 49 homers there in three seasons with 180 RBI.

The utilityman also played 41 games between two seasons in the Draft League, one with Trenton and one with the Black Bears.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Schaumburg Boomers.

