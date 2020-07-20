Sandlot Series: Carlinville vs. Gillespie

July 20, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release





The Gateway Grizzlies are happy to continue their Sandlot Series with Carlinville vs. Gillespie!

Come watch these high school players take the field and showcase their skills on a professional level ball field! With the recent pandemic, sports have been limited on both the professional and youth level in all areas of Missouri and Illinois. The Grizzlies, in affiliation with their sponsors, would like to provide these high school teams a chance to play for their communities, the love of the game, and for many seniors possibly their last baseball game ever. The series is not officially affiliated with the schools being represented, but the impact of these games is meant to be just as meaningful. Along with concessions and music, this event will provide the a professional level atmosphere for the players.

The event includes the ballgame itself, senior recognition announcements, and a special gift for the parents of the senior players. Gates will open an hour before the game with pre-game ceremonies beginning at 35 minutes prior as well!

Tickets can be purchased at the front gate for just $8 starting at 6:05! Pre-game ceremonies will begin at 6:35, and the game will begin at 7:05!

For more information, please call 618-337-3000!

The Sandlot Series is sponsored by UNCOMN and GCS Credit Union.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.