San Jose Giants President and CEO Daniel Orum to Retire

June 16, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced today the retirement of current President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Orum. Orum retires after 10 years with the team. With Orum's retirement, Diamond Baseball Holdings has named current Chief Operating Officer, Ben Taylor, as General Manager.

Orum was named President of the team by the San Francisco Giants prior to the 2012 season. Under his leadership, the organization saw incredible successes both on and off the diamond. Most notably, Orum secured the biggest change to formerly known Municipal Stadium, signing the ballpark's first-ever naming rights partnership with Excite Credit Union. Prior to the 2022 season, Orum extended the naming rights agreement with the longstanding partner through 2031. Orum also worked diligently throughout his tenure with the City of San Jose, recently signing a new 10-year lease for the San Jose Giants to continue playing at Excite Ballpark.

"On behalf of the San Francisco Giants and San Jose's former investor group, I want to offer our heartfelt appreciation and congratulations for a tremendous decade at the helm of this storied franchise," said Bill Schlough, San Francisco Giants SVP & Chief Information Officer and Former Chairman of the San Jose Giants Board of Directors. "Dan walks away a champion in every sense of the word and is, unequivocally, Forever Giant."

Some of the biggest improvements to Excite Ballpark were made under Orum's leadership, including the creation and expansion of premium group areas like the BBSI Future's Club, the IBEW/NECA VIP Deck and the Elcor Electric Party Patio. The team also increased its ballpark atmosphere and fan experience with a new high-definition video board in 2017. Orum leaves the organization having led the Giants to the 2014 Larry MacPhail Award (most outstanding minor league club in creative marketing and promotional efforts), the 2019 California League Organization of the Year and the 2021 Low-A West Championship.

"Having known Dan Orum and Ben Taylor for years, I cannot imagine a scenario better than one where we can both celebrate one of the great baseball men in our game in Dan and elevate the other in Ben," said Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings. "I look forward to many more incredible seasons in San Jose under Ben's superb leadership, now as General Manager."

"Dan's steadfast vision and management over this past decade have made the San Jose Giants who we are today," said Taylor. "I'd like to thank Dan for his commitment to our organization and I look forward to continuing his efforts while building on the relationships he so successfully fostered across our entire Giant community. As a San Jose native, I know that this franchise is part of the fabric of our City and consider it a privilege to become General Manager of this organization."

A graduate of UC Davis, Taylor brings over 10 years of experience in the sports industry. He began his professional career with the San Jose Giants before serving as the Director of Marketing and Promotions for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, then Triple-A Affiliate for the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor returned to San Jose in 2019 as the Chief Operating Officer. In addition to his experience in Minor League Baseball, he has worked in the United States Olympic movement having led partnerships for USA Cycling.

The San Jose Giants are the Single-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. For more information on the team, ticket packages and more visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.