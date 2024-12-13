San Diego Wave FC Signs UCLA Defender Quincy McMahon

December 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the club has signed UCLA defender Quincy McMahon. She is under contract with the Wave through the 2027 season on a three-year deal that begins January 1, 2025.

"We're very happy that Quincy has decided to come to San Diego to begin her professional career with Wave FC," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Quincy has not only proven herself as a standout defender at every level in which she has played, but she has also been disciplined in her pursuit of becoming a professional player. She has shown great development at UCLA and U.S. Youth National Teams, and we are excited to see her progression at the NWSL level."

McMahon, 21, was a four-year starter for UCLA, where she earned 26 career assists and scored eight goals across 86 matches (78 starts), helping the Bruins win a national championship in 2022. In her junior and senior seasons, she led UCLA in assists and concluded her collegiate career ranked eighth on the program's all-time assists leaderboard. Throughout her college career she was named the Big Ten Tournament MVP (2024) and earned selections to the All-Region second team (2023, 2024), All-Big Ten second team (2024), two All-Pac-12 first team (2022, 2023), and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team (2021).

On the international stage, McMahon has played with the U.S. Youth National teams at the U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-23 levels. McMahon was also named the Gatorade State Player of the Year for Indiana (2020-21) and earned United Soccer Coaches All-America honors after totaling 19 goals and 21 assists in her senior high school season.

She is the sixth player on the Club's roster age 23 or younger.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs defender Quincy McMahon to a three-year contract through the 2027 season.

Name: Quincy McMahon

Position: Defender

Height: 5-7

Date of Birth: Sept. 26, 2003

Hometown: Carmel, Indiana

Nationality: United States

Last Club: UCLA

