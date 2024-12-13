Portland Thorns Sign Defender Daiane from Flamengo

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have signed Brazilian centerback Daiane through the 2026 season via transfer from Flamengo for an undisclosed transfer fee, pending the receipt of her P-1 visa, International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and completion of entry physical.

"Daiane brings a wealth of international experience, competing globally at the highest of levels," Head Coach Rob Gale said. "She adds quality and depth to a position of need and we are excited to see how she contributes and adapts to this league."

Daiane, 27 years old, comes to the Rose City with a wealth of international experience, having played in the top flights of football in Brazil, France, Norway and Spain. Most recently, Daiane played in her home country for Flamengo, appearing in 30 matches across three seasons. Throughout her time with Flamengo Daiane helped her team win back-to-back Cameonato Carioca in 2023 and 2024, as well as the 2024 Copa Rio.

Before returning to Brazil, Daiane spent three years in Spain playing for Real Madrid and Madrid CFF. Daiane began her tenure in Spain with Real Madrid, originally signing before the club was purchased by the historic organization and under the previous name of CD TACÓN. Between 2019 and 2021 Daiane appeared in 16 matches, finishing second in the 2020/21 Primera División Femenina. After three seasons with Real Madrid, Daiane made the move to Madrid CFF where she played and started in 19 matches.

During the 2018/19 season Daiane made nine appearances for Paris Saint-Germain FC in the Première Ligue, helping her team finish as the league runners-up.

Daiane began her career in Europe with Avaldsnes IL in the Toppserien, the top division in Norway. During her two seasons with Avaldsnes Daiane scored one goal in 29 appearances. As part of Avaldsnes, Daiane helped the Norwegian club lift its first-ever Norway Women's Cup.

Starting her professional career in Brazil, Daiane played for Rio Preto, Tiradentes and Kindermann-Avai, winning four trophies across the three clubs.

On the international stage, Daiane has earned 12 caps for the Brazil National Team, making her first-team debut on March 13, 2018 in the 2018 Copa América Femenina, contributing to the 7-0 victory over Bolivia. Daiane represented Brazil at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, appearing as a second-half substitute in the team's 3-0 win against Jamaica.

