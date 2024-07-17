San Diego Wave FC July International Window Recap

July 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - Nine San Diego Wave FC players competed in the FIFA international window (July 8-16) ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Defender Naomi Girma and forward Jaedyn Shaw featured in a pair of friendlies for the U.S. Women's National Team against Mexico and Costa Rica. The team earned a 1-0 win over Mexico on July 13 against San Diego teammate María Sánchez. Sánchez started as a midfielder for Mexico and played 68 minutes. The United States then played Costa Rica to a scoreless draw on July 16 in the federation's Olympic send-off match. Girma started and played the full 90 minutes in both matches for the USWNT and helped the backline to two clean sheets. Shaw, the USWNT's leading scorer this year (9), made appearances in both matches as a second-half substitute, totaling 37 minutes.

Forward Sofia Jakobsson and defender Hanna Lundkvist joined Sweden for the final two group-stage matches of the UEFA Women's Championship Qualifiers. Jakobsson started and played all 90 minutes of Sweden's first match which ended in a 2-1 loss to France. The team closed out with a 0-0 draw against England where Lundkvist started and played 88 minutes when Jakobsson subbed on for her San Diego teammate. Despite the results, Sweden secured a spot in the UEFA Championship playoffs.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan led Canada to a 2-1 win over Australia on July 13 in a friendly matchup before the defending Olympic Champions head to Paris. Sheridan started in net for Canada while midfielder Emily van Egmond subbed on at halftime for the CommBank Matildas. Defender Kaitlyn Torpey was called up but did not receive minutes due to a lower leg injury.

Midfielders Melanie Barcenas and Kimmi Ascanio represented the U-17 U.S. Women's Youth National Team for two closed-door matches against Brazil that ended in 3-1 wins. In the first match, Ascanio and Barcenas both subbed in at halftime and contributed to a pair of goals. Ascanio went on the attack in the 88th minute after receiving a ball outside the box and firing a shot at the goalkeeper that was rebounded for a United States goal. Barcenas got on the board just two minutes later when she finished a cross first-time inside the box. Both players started in the following match with Ascanio earning 67 minutes and Barcenas earning 45. The youth internationals are training for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, with the games taking place from Oct. 16-Nov. 3.

Sánchez, Lundkvist, Jakobsson, Barcenas, and Ascanio will return to San Diego for the club's upcoming matches in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup while the remaining head to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Wave kicks off the inaugural tournament on Saturday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. PT against Bay FC at Torero Stadium. Tickets are available here and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and streamed live on Paramount+.

