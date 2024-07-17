Utah Royals FC Signs Three Players as National Team Replacement Players

July 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today the signing of four players as National Team Replacement Players: midfielder Ellie Boren, defender Darielle O'Brien, and midfielder Shaelan Murison.

"We are pleased to add Ellie, Darielle, and Shaelan to our roster. As a staff, we have watched them closely and are confident that they will be excellent additions at Utah while we have some pieces missing due to international duty" said URFC Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "They have earned this opportunity and we look forward to their contributions on the field."

Ellie Boren also hails from BYU where she made 91 appearances from 2019 to 2024 scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists. She started in every regular season match last year and was also part of the historic squad that beat UNC and URFC forward Ally Sentnor in the quarter-final before getting knocked out by former FSU and current URFC players Lauren Flynn and Cristina Roque.

Darielle O'Brien played for UC Riverside from 2015 to 2018. Originally from Fontana, California she made 71 appearances during her time in Riverside scoring six goals and notching six assists. Most recently, she played for United City FC Women, a development club for women based in California. During her time with UCFC, she scored 19 goals and notched 32 assists winning multiple UPSL Women, SWPL League, and Alianza de Futbol Titles

Shaelan Murison played her college soccer at UC Santa Barbara, north of her hometown in Santa Clara. While in Santa Barbara, she played 75 matches while scoring 34 goals and recording 16 assists from 2016 to 2020. From 2021-2022 she played in Iceland for Thróttur Reykjavík FC, making eight appearances and scoring three goals. More recently, she took the pitch for Oakland Soul SC, appearing in 11 matches and scoring eight goals. She was named to the USL W League Team of the Month in June.

All three players will be available for the Royals to kick off the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on the road on July 19 against Seattle Reign FC before returning home to face Portland Thorns on July 27 and Club Tijuana on July 31.

