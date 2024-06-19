San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena

June 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC forward Mya Jones reacts after her goal

HARRISON, N.J. - San Diego Wave FC (3-5-5, 14 points) falls 2-1 against NJ/NY Gotham FC (8-2-3, 27 points) at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night.

The home side got on the scoreboard first when forward Rose Lavelle hit a rocket from the top of the box in the extra time of the first half.

San Diego leveled the score just two minutes into the second half when forward Mya Jones scored her first career professional goal. After intercepting a pass from Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, the rookie beat her defender on the dribble and charged toward the goal. Jones held off her defender and carefully hit a well-placed, left-footed strike into the near corner for the goal.

However, as the match was closing out in the second half, Gotham FC rookie Maycee Bell received a cross that she took a touch and hit the far corner to secure all three points.

Next on the schedule: San Diego Wave FC travel to face the Houston Dash for their final game of the three game away stretch. The match will take place on Saturday, June 22 at Shell Energy Stadium with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast on ion.

Notes:

Forward Mya Jones scored her first professional career goal for San Diego. The rookie forward was selected with the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and earned her seventh start of the season tonight.

San Diego Wave hosted the club's official watch party at Chula Vista Brewery - the only San Diego County Black owned brewery. The Wave highlighted the brewery ahead of Juneteenth via the club's social media channels.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan earned her 50th regular season appearance and 50th start for San Diego. The Canadian international is the first to record 50 starts for the club and joins defender Christen Westphal as the only two players with 50 appearances for the Wave.

Sheridan joins Adriana Franch (POR, KC) as the only goalkeepers in league history to start 50 regular season games in goal for two NWSL clubs. Sheridan previously made 80 starts for NJ/NY Gotham FC (Sky Blue FC) from 2017-21 and holds every goalkeeping record for the club.

Sheridan had seven saves on the night, tying her club career-high.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:2 NJ/NY Gotham FC

Scoring Summary:

GFC - Lavelle (3) 45+3'

SD - Jones (1) 48'

GFC - Bell (1) (Nighswonger, 3) 90+8'

Misconduct Summary:

GFC - Hiatt 63' (Caution)

GFC - Freeman 79' (Caution)

SD - Torpey 90+6' (Caution)

GFC - Ryan 90+13' (Caution)

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan, D McNabb, D Girma, D Dahlkemper ©, D Lundkvist, M Shaw (Jakobsson 78'), M Colaprcio (McCaskill HT), M van Egmond, F Carusa (Morgan HT), F Sánchez (Doniak HT), F Jones (Torpey 72')

Subs not used: GK Beall, D Enge, D Westphal, F Bennett

NJ/NY Gotham FC: GK Berger, D Sonnett, D Dunn ©, D Hiatt, M Torres (Freeman 72'), M Sheehan (Martin HT), M Lopez, F Bruinha (Bell 84'), F Lavelle (Zerboni 60'), F Ryan, F Stengel (Nighswonger 60')

Subs not used: GK Betos, GK Miller, D Davidson

Stats Summary: SD / GFC

Shots: 3 / 14

Shots on Target: 1 / 9

Saves: 7 / 0

Corners: 2 / 1

Fouls: 4 / 15

Offsides: 1 / 3

Possession: 41% / 59%

