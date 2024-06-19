Gotham FC Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive in 2-1 Win Against San Diego

June 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - On Wednesday, NJ/NY Gotham FC extended its unbeaten streak to nine games after defeating the San Diego Wave FC 2-1 at Red Bull Arena. The unbeaten streak ties the club record, and the club is one game short of tying its win-streak record.

Gotham FC immediately came out firing, with the club's first three of four shots of the game on goal. In the 16th minute of the match, Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle stepped in between a pass and her touch fell to forward Katie Stengel, who gained possession and played back to Lavelle. The midfielder found Stengel in open space in the box, where she fired off a shot. However, San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan saved the attempt.

Just moments later, Gotham FC showed its defensive strength. In her first start of the season, Gotham FC defender Taryn Torres tracked back to the box and came up with a crucial sliding tackle to deny San Diego forward Mya Jones' shot.

Gotham FC found the back of the net first in stoppage time of the first half. Stengel forced a turnover in San Diego's half and played the ball to Lavelle, who picked up the ball and drove toward goal. Then, from about 20-yards out, the Cincinnati native lined up for a left-footed shot that curled past Sheridan's reach and into goal.

In the first half, Gotham FC dominated the possession battle (61%-39%), shots on goal (6-0), and completed passes (248-135). The club now leads the league in holding the opposition scoreless at the half in ten of 13 games this season.

Just one minute into the second half, San Diego equalized. Wave forward Mya Jones intercepted a Gotham FC pass in the opposing half and struck the ball past Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to bring the score even.

Gotham FC continued to push forward in search of another goal, with multiple opportunities in the second half. The game winner eventually came with just moments left in stoppage time. Nighswonger gathered the ball on the far flank and played a pinpoint cross towards defender Maycee Bell at the back post. The rookie took an impressive touch around her defender, and struck the ball past Sheridan to secure the 2-1 win.

Gotham FC will return home to Red Bull Arena to host the Washington Spirit on Sunday, June 23, with kickoff set for 1:30 pm ET (ESPN).

