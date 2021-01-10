San Diego Gulls to Open 2021 Training Camp Monday, January 11 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will open its 2021 Training Camp Monday, Jan. 11 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.

Gulls head coach Kevin Dineen returns behind the bench for his second season, along with assistant coaches Sylvain Lefebvre and David Urquhart, as well as video coordinator Austin Violette. The Gulls training camp roster will be released tomorrow.

