Devils Re-Sign Forward Jesper Bratt to a Two-Year Contract

The New Jersey Devils today re-signed restricted free agent forward Jesper Bratt to a two-year contract worth $5,500,000, with an average annual value of $2,750,000. The breakdown is as follows: 2020-21, $2,050,000 & 2021-22, $3,450,000. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/ General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Bratt, 22, led the club in even-strength goals with 15 and set career highs with 16 goals and 101 shots (15.8% shooting percentage) in his 2019-20 campaign. The native of Stockholm, Sweden has posted 37 goals, 63 assists, 100 points and five game-winning goals in 185 games played as a Devil. Bratt tallied the 100th point of his NHL/NJD career, Mar. 6 vs. St. Louis.

In the 2017-18 season, Bratt set career highs with 74 games played, 22 assists, 35 points, and four power play goals. He set a franchise record and is one of five players in the past 17 seasons to score 5PTS (3G-2A) in the first two games played of his NHL career.

Bratt was selected by New Jersey in the sixth round, 162nd overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. He was signed by the team on May 12, 2017 and made his NHL debut October 7 versus Colorado where he notched his first career goal and assist.

The 5'10", 175lb. winger spent two seasons, 2015-17, playing for AIK (Allsvenskan) in Sweden. In 95 career games, he tallied 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points. He represented Sweden at the 2016 U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2019 World Championship.

