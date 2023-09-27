San Diego Gulls Partner with Mason Ale Works to Produce Signature Gulls Blonde Ale

September 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has partnered with Mason Ale Works on its signature specialty beer, the "Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale," inspired by San Diego's deep hockey past and America's finest fans. Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale will be the featured beer during all 2023-24 Friday game promotions for $5 at select food and beverage stands inside Pechanga Arena San Diego. The beer will also be available at all home games throughout the season.

The Gulls and Mason Ale Works will debut the Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Friday, September 29, when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Los Angeles Kings in a National Hockey League preseason rivalry game. Fans attending the event will be the first to try the new beer and can participate in games for the chance to win tickets to San Diego's Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union. The beer will also be available at Pechanga Arena beginning with the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 20.

"We're excited to partner with Mason Ale Works to bring Gulls fans the newest version of our Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale, a high quality, local product that can be enjoyed when cheering on the Gulls," said Matt Savant, San Diego Gulls President of Business Operations. "The Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale will once again highlight our Friday night promotions with cans available for $5 at select Pechanga Arena concessions stands, delivering a premium local San Diego beer to hockey fans all season long."

The specialty can is inspired by the third jersey the Gulls debuted during the 2021-22 season. The can is wrapped in a distinct blue color and features iconic Gulls imagery. The wordmark "Gulls" across the can is an homage to the team's history, a nod to the first version of the San Diego Gulls that debuted in the Western Hockey League in 1966.

"The Gulls are a team that classically define what it means to be 'San Diego,'" said Nick Cromell, National Distribution Manager for Mason Ale Works. "We couldn't think of a better group to partner with for our hometown. We are really looking forward to growing with the Gulls for years to come."

Mason Ale Works describes the Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale as a harmonious blend of malt and hops that dances on the palate, delivering a balanced medley of flavors - a gentle sweetness that mingles with floral and citrus notes. Following its release at the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings preseason matchup, fans can purchase the Gulls Blue Line Blonde at retailers across San Diego and at Pechanga Arena during the 2023-24 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.