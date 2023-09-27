Flames Trim Down Camp Roster

September 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Flames announced today that they have assigned forward Jaden Lipinski to the Vancouver Giants (WHL).

The Flames have also released Oliver Peer (C), Nathan Pilling (C), Oliver Tulk (C), Tyson Galloway (D), Donovan McCoy (D), Charles Cote (D), Quinn Mantei (D), and Jari Kykkanen (G) from their amateur tryout.

The Flames now have six goalies, 18 defencemen, and 31 forwards for a total of 55 skaters at camp.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2023

Flames Trim Down Camp Roster - Calgary Wranglers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.