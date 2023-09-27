IceHogs to Launch '23-24 Season with Opening Night Block Party Headlined by AudioDrive

The Rockford IceHogs kick off the 2023-24 campaign with the Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO Center. The season kick-off celebration will feature the Rockford-based band AudioDrive, local food trucks, fun activities, giveaways, and a red-carpet walk by IceHogs players prior to the team's home opener against the Chicago Wolves inside the BMO at 7 p.m.

Location: The block party will take place outside the BMO Center at the corner of Main St. and Elm St.

Giveaway: The IceHogs are teaming up with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford to present free T-shirts to the first 3,000 fans at the block party.

Red Carpet: IceHogs players are expected to walk the red carpet through the block party and into the arena between 4:30-5 p.m.

Radio: Double T will broadcast live from the block party on 96.7 The Eagle.

Food Trucks:

Blaz'in Magic BBQ

Cheezy's Grilled Cheeses

Inzombia Coffee

Olivo Taco

Quixotic Bakery

Activities:

Big Timber Axe Throwing

Street hockey

Bouncy houses

Craft beer tasting

Single-game tickets available soon!

Single-game tickets for Opening Night and all other IceHogs home games will go on sale Monday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Presale opportunities begin Sept. 28 for season ticket members and Sept. 30 for IceHogs Insiders.

Every goal is an experience! Sign up to become a Season Ticket Member today!

Rockford IceHogs season ticket members enjoy a one-of-a-kind membership of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences at the BMO Center. Our season ticket memberships are designed to deliver the ultimate hockey and fan experience. As an IceHogs season ticket member, you will receive the perfect combination of savings, benefits, and flexibility along with personalized customer service that makes you feel like part of the team.

