MLS San Diego FC

San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United: Full Match Highlights: ANOTHER SAN DIEGO RED CARD!

Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 12, 2026


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