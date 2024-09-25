San Diego Clippers Announce 2024-2025 Single Game Ticket Sales

September 25, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







San Diego Clippers announced today the team's 24-home game schedule for the 2024-2025 G-league regular season. The Clippers kick off its inaugural season in San Diego, CA. The team will host the Portland Rip City Remix on Saturday, November 8th at Frontwave Arena at 8:00 p.m. PT.

The Clippers will host five (5) games in November, four (4) games in December, five (5) games in January, three (3) games in February and seven (7) games in March.

San Diego will face their cross-town rivals in the South Bay Lakers three (3) times throughout the season on November 20th, February 8th and March 2nd.

The Los Angeles Clippers announced in March their NBA G League team will relocate to Oceanside, California, and rebrand as the San Diego Clippers, starting play at Frontwave Arena for the 2024-2025 season. The Clippers organization returns to the San Diego area, where the NBA team played from 1978-1984.

"We can't wait to kick off the San Diego Clippers season at Frontwave Arena on November 8 and officially welcome Clippers fans back to San Diego," said Josh Elias, co-founder and chief executive officer of Frontwave Arena. "After it opens this summer, our brand new arena will host 24 San Diego Clippers home games this season and we're thrilled to build a new home for Clippers basketball in Oceanside."

For more information on the 2024-25 San Diego Clippers single game ticket sales, please visit frontwavearena.com/san-diego-clippers-single-game-tickets

