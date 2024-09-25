San Diego Clippers Announce 2024-2025 Promotional Schedule

The San Diego Clippers announced today the team's theme nights for select home matches during the 2024-2025 regular season. The team's calendar features fifteen theme nights, including featured giveaways throughout.

A few of the Promotional Highlights are featured below.

Bill Walton Night (November 2nd) - Honor one of basketball's greatest!

Holiday Night (December 1st) - 'Tis the Season to be a SD Clippers Fan!

First Responders Night (December 29th) - Join us is saluting our local heroes.

Star Wars Night (January 10th) - Feel the force be with you!

Captain America Night (February 27th)- See our superheros on and off the court!

Military Night (March 2nd) - Honor our brave service members.

Community Night (March 14th) - Be part of something bigger!

