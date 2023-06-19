San Antonio's Tirso Ornelas Named Texas League Player of the Week

June 19, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions outfielder Tirso Ornelas has been named Texas League Player of the Week for the week of June 12-18. This was announced by Major League Baseball on Monday. For Ornelas, this marks his first career award in affiliated baseball. He was named Mexican Pacific League Rookie of the Year in 2022.

In six games against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Ornelas batted .520 (13-for-25) with a 1.720 OPS. Along the way, he slugged four home runs and three doubles. The slugger drove in 14 runs while scoring nine times.

His performance helped guide the Missions to a 4-2 series victory against the Sod Poodles and inch them closer to winning the first half division title.

Ornelas raised his batting average from .240 to .271 after his week at HODGETOWN. Ornelas now has eight home runs, 16 doubles and 42 runs batted in this season. He joins Daniel Camarena as the only Missions players to win an award this season. Ornelas is the first Missions player to win Player of the Week since Domingo Leyba this time last year.

The outfielder was signed by the padres as an international free agent out of Mexico on March 31, 2017. He played for the Missions in 2022 and batted .288 with seven homers, 28 doubles and 51 RBI in 112 games. Ornelas appeared in three games for Triple-A El Paso at the end of the season.

Ornelas and the Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, June 20th to begin a six-game homestand with the Midland RockHounds.

